Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 0.7% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.02. 156,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,335. The firm has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.88 and a 200 day moving average of $224.32. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

