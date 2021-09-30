HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €124.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) received a €124.00 ($145.88) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €103.30 ($121.53) on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.70 ($82.00) and a fifty-two week high of €109.30 ($128.59). The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €89.96.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

