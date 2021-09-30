HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $740.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $670.00 to $740.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $662.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $681.24 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $281.57 and a 12-month high of $736.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $570.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -366.26 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,896,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,060,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,243,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after acquiring an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

