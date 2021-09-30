Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.56 Million

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to post sales of $398.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $322.51 million to $451.20 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $316.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on HBM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Indl Alliance S reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.