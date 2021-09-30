Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $7.81

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.81, but opened at $8.09. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 40,276 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

