Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Up 4.8%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 10,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,957,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HYZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

