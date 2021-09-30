I/O Coin (IOC) Trading Down 16.1% This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $180.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.50 or 0.00367405 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00887605 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,135,459 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.