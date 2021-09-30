iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICAD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth $7,081,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,237,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,618 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $281.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICAD. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

