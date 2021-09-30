Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,183 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $13,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.26.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Ichor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,170. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

