IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) is Coann Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Coann Capital LLC increased its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the quarter. IDACORP comprises 5.9% of Coann Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of IDACORP worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $669,591,000 after acquiring an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in IDACORP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,602 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after purchasing an additional 345,543 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on IDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Shares of IDA traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.16. 950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

