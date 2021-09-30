IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$52.00 target price on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

IGM traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$45.34. The stock had a trading volume of 111,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.83. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of C$28.88 and a twelve month high of C$47.89.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$843.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

