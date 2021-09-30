IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.25

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMIAY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6414 per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

