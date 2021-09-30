Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Down to $32.84

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.84, but opened at $31.14. Immuneering shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 94 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

