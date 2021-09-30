Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Trading Down 9.9%

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 1,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 202,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMRX. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immuneering Corp will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

