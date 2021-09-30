Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.38.

PI opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,901.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $40,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,567 shares of company stock valued at $546,205. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

