Independent Advisor Alliance Has $6.14 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 636,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,495,000 after buying an additional 65,599 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,848,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.75. 99,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,839. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

