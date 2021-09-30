Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Chubb by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Chubb by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Chubb by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,209,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,618 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, boosted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,883. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.79 and a 200 day moving average of $169.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

