Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 33,310 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,310 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,827,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,468,000 after buying an additional 237,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 928.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,078,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 973,593 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 358,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,655,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a market cap of $226.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

