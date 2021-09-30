Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 4,377 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $7,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,003,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,020,000 after buying an additional 65,441 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total value of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.74. 9,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.12 and its 200-day moving average is $163.60. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

