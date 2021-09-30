India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.54. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 546,677 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $75.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 3.35.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 2,229.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

