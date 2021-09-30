ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.51.

ING Groep stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ING Groep by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 411.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 183,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ING Groep by 47.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 76,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after buying an additional 1,237,526 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

