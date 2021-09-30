Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, October 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Ingredion has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Ingredion has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingredion to earn $6.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Ingredion stock opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

