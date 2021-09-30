Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Buys $150,441.50 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.88. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

