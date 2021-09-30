Insider Buying: Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Acquires 14,000 Shares of Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BKI opened at $71.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.40.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $185,043,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,905,000 after buying an additional 524,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.