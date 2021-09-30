Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Acquires 1,448,437 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson acquired 1,448,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £347,624.88 ($454,174.13).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Martin Andersson acquired 150,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Shares of LON:CGH opened at GBX 24 ($0.31) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.05. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.90 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of £165.46 million and a PE ratio of -26.67.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

