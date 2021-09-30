Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Acquires £9,902.52 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Peter Duffy bought 4,671 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.79) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 247.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.62. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 209.60 ($2.74) and a one year high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

MONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 310 ($4.05).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

