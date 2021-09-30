Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get California Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

Shares of CRC opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $44.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $170,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter valued at about $36,001,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares during the period.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.