Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells $422,484.95 in Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30.

On Monday, July 12th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 4,936 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $740,498.72.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.34 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 14,491 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $1,336,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

