Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Sells 68,543 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 9th, Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14.
Shares of DELL opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
