Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Sells 68,543 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14.

Shares of DELL opened at $105.38 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.