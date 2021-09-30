Insider Selling: Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Sells $745,000.00 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Korn Ferry stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

