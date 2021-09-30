Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Geoffrey M. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $2,654,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.57.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 447.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 158.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 913,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

