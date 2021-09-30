Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Sells 43,443 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LOVE opened at $68.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.43. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.50.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Lovesac by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

