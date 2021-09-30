Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,907. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -20.72. Intapp has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

