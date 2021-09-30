Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

ITR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

