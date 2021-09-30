Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,259 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $1,182,635.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,161,741.15.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $1,108,643.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

IBKR opened at $64.75 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

