InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Colliers Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IDCC opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.97. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $42,383,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,453,000 after buying an additional 434,788 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in InterDigital by 241.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,411,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in InterDigital by 290.7% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 289,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 215,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 105.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,604,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

