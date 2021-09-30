International Paper (IP) to Issue Dividend of $0.51 on October 1st

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35.

International Paper has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

IP stock opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

