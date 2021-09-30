International Paper (NYSE:IP) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

International Paper (NYSE:IP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35.

International Paper has increased its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Paper to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

NYSE:IP opened at $57.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02. International Paper has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.55.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

