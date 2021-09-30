Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.81

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.87. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $2.87, with a volume of 6,000 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IITSF)

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

