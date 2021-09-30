inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $120.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in inTEST by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 86,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in inTEST by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in inTEST in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in inTEST by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in inTEST by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

