Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 9,343 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.56, for a total value of $5,255,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $33,277,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $546.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $549.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

