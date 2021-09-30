Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.19

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.19, but opened at $13.68. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $556.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

