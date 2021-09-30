Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $13.83. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 80,456 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 523,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

