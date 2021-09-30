Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

KBWB stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

