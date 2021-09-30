Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $909.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

