Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 21,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 45,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $10,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $10,040,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $10,568,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $9,127,000.

