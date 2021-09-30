Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 415,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,565,566 shares.The stock last traded at $151.37 and had previously closed at $152.33.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

