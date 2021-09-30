InvestDigital Price Hits $0.0012 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, InvestDigital has traded down 43.8% against the U.S. dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $136,659.55 and $93,960.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00055511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00119535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00166953 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 109,678,910 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.