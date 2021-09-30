Investec Group (LON:INVP) Sets New 1-Year High at $318.20

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 318.20 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.14), with a volume of 326668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 310.80 ($4.06).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 288.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50.

Get Investec Group alerts:

In other news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.