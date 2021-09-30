Investors Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Katapult has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

In other Katapult news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 69,750 shares of company stock worth $278,165.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

